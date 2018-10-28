Cavs Fire Head Coach Tyronn Lue after Cleveland’s 0-6 Start

After a rough start from the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they have gone 0-6 after the departure of LeBron James, Cavs general manager Koby Altman has fired head coach Tyronn Lue.

Larry Drew will serve as interim coach as the organization searches for a replacement, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue was informed in the past hour that he’s been let go. https://t.co/mcdJ4nmEQU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has a history of firing his most successful coaches, Lue being the third behind David Blatt and Mike Brown. Lue also has the 2nd-most playoff wins in franchise history behind Brown, with 41 post-season wins behind Brown’s 42.

The Team Says Goodbye

Cavs players like JR Smith quickly took to Instagram to thank Lue for his work with the team and send him off with respect:

All-Star center Kevin Love posted “Nothing but love and admiration” and promised Lue that this isn’t the end:

This post will be updated as the story develops.

READ NEXT: Celtics Handily Snap Pistons Win Streak