Latest Betting Odds Point to Celtics Likely Trading Kyrie Irving

It was right around one week ago that Kyrie Irving made it known he planned to re-sign with the Boston Celtics. But apparently, not everyone believes that will be the case.

One group who specifically isn’t buying that situation playing out are the oddsmakers, or at least the ones at Bet My Bookie. As the sportsbook revealed Friday, they have pegged the chances of the Celtics trading Irving ahead of the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline as a somewhat heavy favorite.

Odds that Kyrie Irving is traded before the 2018/19 NBA Trade Deadline @betmybookie Yes -200

To say this is head-scratching and a bit confusing would be an understatement. Irving has now made his interest in staying with the Celtics known multiple times.

Kyrie Irving’s Comments on Celtics

As Sports Illustrated’s Khadrice Rollins detailed, Irving issued a strong statement to Boston fans at TD Garden ahead of a recent preseason game.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here,” Irving told a crowd to raucous applause in TD Garden.

This was just one of many statements from the 26-year-old All-Star. Even before this, Irving sat down for an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols and explained his thought process and why leaving makes no sense.

“Even if I ever try to think about that thought of going elsewhere, it would be like, ‘What are you thinking?'” Irving said in the interview. “We’re pretty f—-ng good here.”

Obviously, a lot more than just interest from the player goes into a situation like this. Irving is going to be looking at a massive contract extension when he does sign, and the Celtics have a plethora of talented players who’ll get paid soon as well.

Kyrie has already begun recruiting New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis to Boston it seems, so that could make for an interesting situation. It seems the likelihood of Irving being dealt is still a longshot, regardless of what the odds say.

