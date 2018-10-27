Celtics vs Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Head coach Brad Stevens’ Boston Celtics (3-2) are in a mild “funk” — by their standards — to start the season, while the Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons (4-0) haven’t lost a game. They meet up in an Eastern Conference matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night in Motown.

Preview

The Celtics have started the season by struggling on offense. Through five games, they’re averaging 100.4 points per 100 possessions (Only Oklahoma City, averaging 99.4, is worse), shooting an abysmal 40 percent from the field (good for 28th in the league) and shooting 31% from three (tied for 25th).

These struggles are to be expected from a team trying to work two star players back into their starting rotation in Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Kyrie still doesn’t look to have his legs under him yet and it’s showing: He’s shooting 40% from the field. That shouldn’t last long and you shouldn’t worry.

There is more to worry about with Gordon Hayward, though. Hayward doesn’t seem nearly as explosive as he used to be, and though that’s to be expected early, you have to wonder if or when he will begin to look like his former self. Hayward’s game is predicated on being a driver and driving to the rim with a bit of reckless abandon; he seems timid so far.

Through all their offensive struggles, the Celtics look to be the best defensive team in the league. They’re allowing only 98.2 points per 100 possessions, which is four points better than the next best team. Teams are shooting 41% from the field and 29% from three against them (3rd best in the league in both categories).

The Pistons have come out of the gates sizzling hot. Only one of four remaining undefeated teams. Though their schedule has been easy to start, picking up three wins against bottom-tier opponents (Bulls, Cavs, Nets) — including the win over the Philadelphia 76ers — was promising, and it’s a good sign they can beat bad teams.

Blake Griffin has started the season on a tear, averaging 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game on 55% shooting and 65% from three. Griffin went off for a monster 50-point game against the 76ers. Even though you can’t expect his three-point shooting to sustain at that level of efficiency, it’s promising how good Blake has looked on both sides of the floor.

Also promising is Reggie Jackson shooting 40% from three on 11.7 attempts per game. Spacing the flooring has been a problem for Detroit, so if Reggie can continue to shoot close, that willl really help Blake and the roster depth offensively. Luke Kennard will be out 3-4 weeks with a shoulder sprain, which ultimately hurts Detroit’s shooting depth, so the starters will need to take on the brunt of the work.