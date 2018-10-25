Celtics vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Russell Westbrook will look to get the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on track on Thursday night when they host the Boston Celtics.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

Preview

Few expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the season 0-3. Not even with Westbrook’s missing the first two games in the wake of offseason knee surgery.

Losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers sans Westbrook weren’t all that surprising. But a 131-120 home defeat at the hands of the lowly Sacramento Kings in Game 3 was.

Westbrook’s 35 minutes, 32 points, and eight assists all led the Thunder. He shot 13-of-23 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

“I was OK, it wasn’t my best night,” Westbrook told reporters after the loss. “We have however many more games left to play so I’m not worried, my first time, I just hate losing, honestly. I really don’t care to talk about how hard I played.”

Particularly concerning: the play of Dennis Schroder, whom the team landed in the Carmelo Anthony trade this offseason. The guard started in Westbrook’s place in the first two games, and played 32 minutes against the Kings on Monday. He’s shooting a miserable 28 percent from the field.

He and Westbrook are expected to share the floor a lot this season.

“It’s a work in progress,” Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said of the Westbrook–Schroder backcourt, according to The Oklahoman.

“To be honest with you, that was probably one of the few times — we had a few times in practice, where it was controlled — where we had those guys out there together to give them some concepts and some things to play out of. I actually thought they played pretty well together. The biggest thing is we moved the ball. We got to the paint. We kicked it out. I thought we generated good shots.”

Oklahoma City’s first win of the season should be hard to come by against Boston.

The 2-2 Celtics suffered their own upset loss on Monday, a 93-90 defeat against the Orlando Magic. They shot just 40.7 percent from the field, and 22.5 percent from three-point range.

Still, head coach Brad Stevens was encouraged with the way his team played.

“That was the best offensively we played all season as far as moving the ball,” Stevens said, according to team reporter Marc D’Amico. The coach added that the team could have reach 35 assists on the night had they connected on open shots.

The team’s expensive stars are struggling across the board: Kyrie Irving is averaging 16.5 points per game on 39.1 percent shooting; Gordon Hayward’s scoring just 11.7 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting in his return from a year-long absence; and big man Al Horford is scoring 11.5 points per game, shooting 43.6 percent.

Boston swept the teams’ two-game regular season series last year by a combined eight points.