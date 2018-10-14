How to Watch Chargers vs Browns Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Los Angeles will look to improve upon their 3-2 start, while Cleveland aim break their .500 record of 2-2.

Preview

The Browns are confident that they have what it takes to overpower Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. “Being at home this year, where it’ll be harder for him to make checks if we have a loud crowd, will be an advantage to us,” said Browns linebacker Joe Schobert. “It’ll be harder for them to change every single play that will be perfectly what they want. I think that’s hopefully an advantage that we’ll have this year over last year.”

Rivers did state that the Browns are still a team on the rise, however, and they aren’t to be taken for granted. “I just remember last year leaving the game thinking it was a heck of a group, really,” he said. “They’re even healthier than they were then, and they’ve added some pieces. I think the biggest thing that stands out is that they’re taking the ball away. I think they’re leading the league in the differential, and it’s a good defense. They’re playing well. Obviously, I think the longer they’re in that scheme together with [Browns defensive coordinator] Gregg Williams, the better they’re going to be because he’s multiple and does a ton of different things. Never lets you get comfortable.”

Rivers added that the team was only a step or two away from being a powerhouse. “If you keep a group together defensively, then the better and better they’re going to get at doing it and that’s what’s showing up this year,” he explained. “They’re a few plays away here and there from having won them all this year. They probably feel they should have and they’ve certainly had an opportunity to win them all, so it will be a heck of a challenge for us.”

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley feels that the running game is the key to defeating the Browns. “You really should start with their running game. They’ve got three really good backs,” he told Chargers.com. They’re number one in rushing attempts in the league, second in the league in rushing. Different styles, too — big backs, quick backs. You can tell it’s a team that’s playing with lots of confidence right now and they’re executing pretty well.”