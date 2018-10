Bengals vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have formed quite the pair. The duo was tested in Foxboro on Sunday Night Football last weekend, and although the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) were handed their first loss, they held their own in a three-point (40-37) loss to the New England Patriots in a matchup of AFC powerhouses.

The Chiefs return home to Arrowhead Stadium, where they will be met by Andy Dalton and the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) in another Sunday Night Football matchup as Week 7 action continues.

Preview

Mahomes’ unbeaten start came to an end last week courtesy of the resurgent Patriots. Mahomes is still playing at an All-Pro level, completing 61% of his passes for 1,865 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Kansas City’s defense returned to form last week, after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars the week prior. The Chiefs defense has bled points this season, but been bailed out a few times because of late-game performances by Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and the rest of the offense.

Cincinnati is tied for first place in the AFC North at 4-2. The Bengals offense has been explosive again this season, not only because of the usual connection of Andy Dalton-to-A.J. Green, but also because secondary players like Tyler Boyd have emerged, as well as the arrival of second-year running back Joe Mixon.

Through six games, Boyd actually has four more receptions than Green — for only 39 fewer yards. Boyd also has one less (four) touchdown than Green, despite Green having a three-touchdown performance during Week 2 in a 34-23 home win against the Ravens.

The Bengals defense will have to put pressure on Mahomes, especially Geno Atkins. Cincinnati has been stingy against the run, which bodes well for stopping Kareem Hunt. If cornerbacks William Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick can limit the Chiefs’ big play potential, they can make this a game a slow, more dogfight they can win.