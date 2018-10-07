WATCH: Chiefs’ Chris Jones Ejected for Throwing Punch

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was ejected for throwing a punch in his team’s tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

#Chiefs DT Chris Jones ejected for throwing a punch. He had a pick-six earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/vdghY5G8hG — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 7, 2018

Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell was Jones’ victim, stuck under the Chiefs defensive tackle.

Jones laughed as he left the field. The unnecessary roughness penalty and ejection came with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter following a Jaguars PAT, the result of a Blake Bortles touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon to cut Kansas City’s lead to 30-7.

With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Jones intercepted a Bortles screen pass and took it 20 yards for his first NFL touchdown.

Blake Bortles keeps changing week to week. He picked a bad week to play poorly. Throws a pick-six to #Chiefs DL Chris Jonespic.twitter.com/AGMtg1jWua — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 7, 2018

It was Bortles’ second turnover is as many touches. On his previous snap, the first play of the prior drive, Dee Ford sacked the Jags quarterback to force a fumble.