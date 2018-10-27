Chris Thompson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Redskins RB in Week 8?

The always-fun attempt to figure out if Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson will play is underway ahead of Week 8. Unfortunately, the talented pass-catching back is dealing with knee and rib injuries, leaving his status for a game against the New York Giants up in the air a bit.

There is some good news for fantasy football owners, as Thompson said he intends to return to the field against the Giants. Although Redskiins coach Jay Gruden didn’t offer the same positive outlook, there does seem to be a strong possibility he returns. He’ll undoubtedly be a name to monitor ahead of Sunday’s run of news, but there’s optimism at the very least.

After missing the last two games, Thompson could be an intriguing fantasy football target, even considering Adrian Peterson’s strong play. Peterson, who’s dealing with his own injuries (ankle/shoulder) has only caught three passes in the past three games so his fellow backfield mate would pick up right where he left off through the air.

Assuming Thompson gets the all clear to play in Week 8, let’s take a look at whether he’s a start or sit in fantasy this week.

Key Stats and Chris Thompson’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup and a few numbers which stand out for Thompson and the Redskins. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

New York Giants vs. running backs in 2018: 148 attempts, 584 rushing yards, 40 receptions, 350 receiving yards, 10 total touchdowns (No. 10 most fantasy points per game)

Thompson out-snapped Peterson 40-13 the last game the two played (Week 5), per Football Outsiders, although injuries played a factor

Aside from that game, snap counts between Thompson and Peterson have bounced around, with Thompson leading in Week 2 and Peterson in Week 3

25 of 26 of Thompson’s receptions and all 200 yards came over the span of three games

It’s apparent that the way Gruden opts to hand out snaps, for the most part, comes down to the game flow. In Weeks 2 and 5, the Redskins trailed, leading to more passing and a larger workload for Thompson.

Should You Start or Sit Chris Thompson?

How the Redskins opt to deploy Thompson, assuming he’s healthy, will be interesting to see. The Giants certainly aren’t a good team right now, but NFC East battles are almost always tight. On the season, the Giants have allowed four receiving touchdowns to opposing running backs, which bodes well for Thompson.

As much as Peterson’s emergence scares me in terms of the fantasy outlook of his backfield mate, it’s hard to ignore that Thompson is still No. 2 on the team in targets even while missing time. If he’s cleared to play, I think the 28-year-old has a solid floor and would be in play in all 12-team leagues or larger. Ideally, I’d prefer to use him as a flex play in 12-teamers, but if you need him as a RB2, he’s a fine play.

