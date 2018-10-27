Clemson vs Florida State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Dabo Swinney and the No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers (7-0) took down ACC rival NC State in the “Textile Bowl” last week, and look to continue churning through their regular season slate when they travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) in Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets, but even if it isn’t included in your market, you’ll be able to watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms with your Hulu credentials).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if ABC is live in your market, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If ABC isn’t live in your market, scroll down to the “ESPN Platforms” section to see where you can watch.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Although ABC isn’t technically part of the Sling TV package, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of the “Sling Orange” bundle, which includes ESPN3, and you’ll then be able to watch a live stream of the game on the ESPN digital platforms (see next section).

ESPN Platforms

You can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched for free without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but even if you don’t have a participating ISP, you can still sign use your Hulu or Sling TV (or other cable TV) credentials to sign in and watch the game on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The Tigers and Wolfpack entered last week’s game undefeated, but it was the Tigers’ high-powered offense led by true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence that ultimately overwhelmed the Wolfpack. Lawrence — in his best game of the season — completed 26 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Travis Etienne added three touchdowns on the ground.

Willie Taggart’s head coaching tenure at Florida State got off to a rocky start. Since a 1-2 start, the Seminoles have settled and won three of their past four games, only falling to Miami in a one-point loss two weeks ago, due to the improved play of Deandre Francois.

Francois tossed three interceptions in the season opener against Virginia Tech, but since has totaled three interceptions in the Seminoles’ last six games. Francois has thrown for 300-plus yards and completed 60% of his passes in all but one Florida State win; against Louisville, francois completed 59.3% of his passes for 294 yards, yet threw for four touchdowns.

Swinney knows the Seminoles are dangerous now that they shook off the cobwebs which plagued them at the start of the season.

“They’re really starting to hit their stride. This is a dangerous football team that is figuring out their identity and buying into what Willie is trying to get them to do. But we’re excited about it. It’s always a great place to go play a ballgame.”

Florida State has struggled in conference, with all three losses to ACC teams; the Seminoles are 2-3 in conference overall. Clemson has won the past four three meetings in the series.