Clemson Reacts to Passing of Former RB CJ Fuller

Terrible news in the sports world came out on Wednesday night as it was announced that former Clemson University running back, CJ Fuller has passed away. Although Fuller was not a part of the 2018 team, he did plan to finish his studies at Clemson and had intentions of transferring to play for another school to use up his final year of eligibility.

Unfortunately, Fuller suddenly passed on Wednesday. There are no details on what caused his death, but the news was announced by a High School official from, Easley High School in South Carolina, where Fuller attended before Clemson.

As expected, the football world reacted to the news of Fuller’s passing. Not only did Clemson put out a statement, but some of Fuller’s former teammates and even opponents took to social media to send out their thoughts and prayers for the former Clemson athlete. Here is Clemson’s official statement that was released around 10 pm EST on Wednesday night.

Clemson’s Statement

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

Former Teammate Shaq Lawson Reacts