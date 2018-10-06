Clemson vs Wake Forest Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After getting quite the scare last week in a 27-23 win against Syracuse, freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence is ready to lead the No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers (5-0) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) in an ACC matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Lawrence left last week’s game against the Orange after sustaining a hit to the shoulder and upper-body region late in the second quarter, which was initially believed to be a neck injury. Following last week’s win, head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledged Lawrence took a dangerous hit, but recovered, went through concussion protocol and was cleared.

“He got the crap knocked out of him. It was head and neck. He had some pain, and you get put in concussion protocol with anything that creates a symptom. That’s not something you mess with.”

Turns out it was just a minor blip on the radar for the Tigers starter. He is expected to go against Wake Forest barring any setbacks.

The Demon Deacons welcome their second Top 10 opponent in three weeks. Two weeks ago, quarterback Ian Book and then ranked No. 8 Notre Dame came in and defeated Wake Forest 56-27. The Demon Deacons allowed Book to score five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing).

Clemson hasn’t made it easy this season either. Back in the second week of the season, the Tigers needed a four-quarter performance to put away Texas A&M in College Station, and due to Lawrence leaving the game last week, irked by Syracuse in Death Valley.

Swinney is preparing his team for the Demon Deacons’ ground attack.

“Offensively, they’re a big challenge. It’s almost like playing Georgia Tech again, but with a different style of play. They’re very unique. It stresses you and you’ve got to have great discipline. They know when you’re not fitting the gaps properly.”

Wake Forest averages 244.4 rushing yards per game, second in the conference and 17th in the nation. The Demon Deacons are led by junior running back Cade Carney, who has 428 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns this season.