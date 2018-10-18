Clippers’ Boban Marjanovic had best reaction to rim-breaking dunk

In case you missed the news, the Boban Marjanovic show is taking over the city of Los Angeles. The Clippers’ 7-foot-3 center is in his second season with the team and began the year with an impressive showing. In total, he racked up 18 points and eight rebounds over just 18 minutes of action.

But most importantly, he literally broke the rim on a dunk. And it was a dunk in which he barely had to jump.

As you can see, play was stopped to check the rim after the big dunk. Following the game, Marjanovic spoke to reporters on Thursday and was asked about the play in which he broke the rim.

In perfect fashion, the 30-year-old big man had an epic response to the situation. As The Athletic’s Jovan Buha revealed, Marjanovic chalked it up to “too much weight room.”

.@BobanMarjanovic on breaking the rim last night: “Too much weight room. Lifting too many weights. I have to show my power.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 18, 2018

We have the big man some credit, not only has he been a force on the court whenever he receives minutes, but he’s been hilarious off it as well. Boban never shies away from a question and gives golden answers along the way. Here’s to a full NBA season of Marjanovic hopefully seeing playing time.

