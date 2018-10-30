Clippers vs Thunder Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers are geared up for round two on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, the Clippers will take a trip to the Thunder’s stomping ground, though, as the 1-4 Thunder will look for revenge on their quest to pick up their lousy start to the season this year, against the Clippers.

Preview

For the second time this year, the Clippers and the Thunder will meet in Oklahoma City, for what the Thunder hopes to be a revenge game from their last visit to Los Angeles. Surprisingly, the Thunder are off to a rough start this year, as they were without their superstar Point Guard, Russell Westbrook for the first few games. With Westbrook back, they are looking to get back on track and becoming one of the more competitive teams in the Western Conference.

Unfortunately, as the Thunder gain one player back, they lose another. Last time these two teams met, the Thunder got a solid game out of their center, Steven Adams. He had a tremendous night a couple of weeks ago as he grabbed 18 rebounds, and put up 17 points in 33 minutes. As of Monday, Adams was listed as Day-to-Day. There’s a chance that he plays on Tuesday night, but he is still listed as questionable just hours before the game.

Adams isn’t the only Center on the Thunder, who is currently nursing an injury as well. Nelens Noel is another player who is listed as questionable heading into Tuesday’s matchup as well. Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without their Power Forward, Luc Mbah a Moute, as he was already ruled out hours before tip-off.

Despite the Clippers handling the Thunder with ease during their last meeting, the addition of Westbrook makes Tuesday’s matchup look a lot more lopsided on paper. OKC’s Paul George has done well on his own with the Thunder, but Westbrook gives them a boost that just cannot be matched. And by the looks of it, the Clippers are definitely going to have their hands full with both guys in the starting lineup.

Surprisingly, the Clippers got off to an excellent start on the season as they are currently 4-2 on the year, with two notable victories over the Houston Rockets. But just how long will this hot streak last for Los Angeles? They will truly be tested on Tuesday night when they trot over to Chesapeake Energy Arena. If they can pull off a win against Westbrook and the rest of OKC, then they certainly have another statement victory on their track record.