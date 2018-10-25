Cole Beasley Speaks on Practicing with Amari Cooper for First Time

The Dallas Cowboys are eager to show the world their new wide receiver. Unfortunately, everybody will have to wait until after the bye week. Just a few days ago, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sent the teams 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Oakland Raiders former first-round pick, Amari Cooper.

Some called the move crazy, considering the price. But the Cowboys looked at it in a different light. Knowing that they would most likely draft a wide receiver in the first round next year anyway, the figured they would just trade for one now, which works out well for two reasons. One is that they get that player now, rather than next season.

The other reason being that they won’t have to worry about developing a young wideout and working with them through the growing pains. With Cooper, they know what they have as he is already established. So, whether the Cowboys won the trade or not, they know for a fact that they have immediate help from Cooper on their offense.

With the arrival of Cooper, that sets veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley back into his usual role as the WR2, rather than the premier target for Dak Prescott. But just because Beasley takes a back seat to Cooper, doesn’t mean that he isn’t keeping a bit of a leadership role. The media wants to know how Cooper has developed with Dallas, and they asked the right guy for his opinion.

Take a Look at the New Addition

Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, Cole Beasley pic.twitter.com/FuGcCS3WWA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 24, 2018

How Is Cooper Doing in Practice?

Cole Beasley: "It seems like [Amari Cooper's] getting it pretty quick & pretty easy. I don't really think this offense is that tough to learn, just the way the terminology is and how we word everything. It's just really learning splits & the minor details that are the hard part." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2018

As Dallas media surrounded Beasley after practice on Thursday, everybody was curious as to how Cooper was doing in practice. Although Beasley treated questions as if nothing was changed with Cooper on board, he eventually opened up about how Cooper is quickly settling into the Cowboys offense.

Of course, his lead statement won’t go over well with those who are frustrated with the playcalling since he said the offense “isn’t tough to learn” but he eventually elaborated, and mentioned how Cooper adds some extra juice to the offense. Fortunately, for the Cowboys, they will have some extra time for Cooper to practice before his debut.

We’ll see just how much he means to the Cowboys offense as they are set to take on the Tennesee Titans next week on Monday Night Football. What better way for Cooper to debut than on primetime television at home in Jerry World?