College Football Bet Placed for Nearly $1,600 on Alabama Wins $1.60

One college football fan decided the massive risk of taking a team with the largest money line odds offered to a favorite was worth it. In a story from ESPN’s David Purdum, one bettor took the Alabama Crimson Tide on the moneyline to knock off an overmatched Louisiana-Lafayette team.

The bet featured Alabama as -99,000 favorites, and was for $1,579.65 – which means the return was a nice $1.60.

For what it’s worth, Purdum reveals that South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews admitted the odds “should be higher, but the computer won’t take it.” So while the Alabama backer took home the win, it seems he or she just wanted to notch a win under their belt with as close to a sure-thing as you’ll find.

Even still, risking nearly $1,600 to win less than $2 seems like a sweat (albeit a small one) that’s not worth it.

On the other side, bettors who opted to back a massive underdog in Old Dominion to pull off the stunner just a week prior were rewarded handsomely. That game featured the opportunity for bettors to receive odds around 30/1 at the time the game began, meaning there was big money to be made.

