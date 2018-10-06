Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Fight Betting Odds

For one of the only times in his career, Conor McGregor is the slight underdog going into his fight with Khabib Numagomedov. It’s the first time McGregor has gotten into the Octagon since November 2016. Not since McGregor defeated Jose Aldo in a 13-second bout in December 2015 has the UFC put on such a blockbuster event. UFC boss Dana White even buried the hatchet with McGregor over the bus incident in Brooklyn in April 2018. The Aldo fight was also the last time that McGregor went in as an underdog at the opening betting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bovada Has Khabib at -200 With McGregor Coming in at +160

Khabib was the favorite at -200 at the opening of the betting with McGregor coming in at +160 with Bovada. Those odds on Khabib have shortened slightly since then, but not by much. Bookmakers clearly feel that McGregor’s bravado during the pair’s press conference and weigh-in didn’t rattle Khabib too much. Khabib is definitely still Bovada’s favorite to come away with the title that he inherited from McGregor after the Irishman was stripped of the belt due to his inactivity.

The Odds on McGregor are Drifting Higher & Higher

According to Oddschecker, most of the British and Irish bookmakers have Khabib as the favorite with average odds of 4/7. Some bookies, such as Sky Bet, drift out a bit further to 8/13 but with the requirement of a minimum stake. While McGregor’s odds are drifting out with little consistency, though 6/4 is being offered by a few websites. The biggest odds being offered in terms of how the bout will end are for a draw or technical draw which comes in at as much as 75/1 in some places. Another rank outside bet is for McGregor to win by submission, something the Irishman is not renowned for. SkyBet is offering specials on the fight which includes a 10/1 that both fighters land a takedown.

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Has Been With Him Since 2008 But He Says He Has No Plans to Pop the Question!