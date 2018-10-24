Cooper Kupp Fantasy: The WR Is Doubtful for Week 8

The Los Angeles Rams are going to roll without their second-year wide receiver Cooper Kupp this week. After a hot start to the 2018 season, a lot of his recent progress is coming with a tough price to pay. A couple of weeks back, Kupp missed time after leaving a game early due to a concussion. Now, he is battling a knee injury that will most likely have him out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Kupp has been one of the more surprising fantasy assets this season. While everybody invested their stock into Brandin Cooks as their favorite wide receiver from the Rams, Kupp quickly became a favorite target of Jared Goff’s. Kupp has 30 catches for 438 yards, and five touchdowns on the year. Unfortunately, his production has slowed down as of late due to his absence because of injuries.

Don’t Give up on Kupp

The Rams were optimistic about Kupp’s return coming soon, but week eight is too much of a stretch to bring him back just yet. There’s no official timetable, but Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry reported on Wednesday afternoon that Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that he is doubtful for this week’s game.

It wouldn’t make sense to give up on Kupp in fantasy. He’s worth keeping around until his return. He’s scored a touchdown in four of the six games that he played this season, averaging over 14 yards-per-catch. While Cooks may cut into his production at times, he actually leaves more opportunities for points on the field for Kupp.

The Rams high-powered offense is stacked all around, and everybody gets their fantasy points as long as they are rolling on their opponents the way they have been. Kupp should be back soon, and nothing should change, and he has built up a reliable connection with Goff. For those who need to pick up a quick replacement for Kupp, If Robert Woods isn’t available, then keep an eye out for Nick Williams or Josh Reynolds to take up Kupp’s snaps.