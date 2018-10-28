Jimmy Johnson Criticizes Cowboys HC Jason Garrett For World Series Trip

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson criticized current coach Jason Garrett for his attending Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Friday. Garrett was shown sitting next to country singer Brad Paisley on Fox’s broadcast.

I REALLY hope Brad Paisley is delivering the spoken word version of "Whiskey Lullaby" to Jason Garrett. #DallasCowboys #4TheCowboys #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/LZGj2iM88W — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) October 27, 2018

“Well, I know the World Series, it’s huge,” Johnson said on Fox’s “NFL Sunday” preview show. “But perception: I think it sends the wrong message, not only to the fans, but to the players. At 3-4, there’s work to be done.”

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 8.

As one might expect, celebrities were out in full force for Game 3, the first home game of the series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, including actors Terry Crews, Casey Affleck, David Alan Grier, and Jason Bateman; late-night host Jimmy Kimmel; musician Joe Jonas; TV host Larry King; and Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Sandy Koufax.

Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper Work Together

The Cowboys had a brief practice on Thursday, but won’t have a full session until November 1. Wide receiver Amari Cooper, whom the team acquired via trade on Monday, and quarterback Dak Prescott told ESPN they were going to get together during the team’s time off to get the new Cowboys wideout acclimated to the offense.

“I’ve been playing football all my life. You just have to be a good learner, and I think I’m that,” Cooper said. “I’m already adjusting and picking up the system pretty well.”

He added: “This is a different system but it’s still easy. It’s still not that hard to pick up. … I have to stack the days together, obviously learn the system, and just be ready to go out there when my name is called. All the other stuff will come.”

Jerry Jones’ Defense of His Head Coach

Heat on Garrett from Cowboys supporters is nothing new, to the point that owner Jerry Jones defended the head coach two weeks ago.

“Listen, Jason Garrett, he is absolutely the real deal,” Jones said, per USA Today. “There’s no fraud in Jason Garrett.

“The main thing everybody ought to know is how hard he works. You say, ‘well, that’s not enough, we all work hard.’ But he works very hard. He’s got outstanding background in our game. He’s gained a Harvard or whatever kind of degree, the best in the world in the NFL, through being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. And I want to put all of that together and use it.

“Now, does he have some things that others may do better, or does he have some things that he could do better? Of course. But what we’ve got here is an asset that I think will get us to where we want to go, and that’s a championship.”