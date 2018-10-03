Cowboys QB Tony Romo Was ‘Never Going’ to Play Anywhere Except Dallas

Maybe it’s Jerry Jones talking more out of what he was hoping, or maybe he knew something about Tony Romo’s retirement no one else did. Regardless, the Dallas Cowboys owner made it known that after the team’s all-time leader in passing yards lost his job to Dak Prescott, he wasn’t going to play for another team.
Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ show Tuesday, and Romo was a key topic. The owner was asked if he attempted to talk Romo out of retirement, even if it was to play for another team, as Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed.
“I will just say, it was never going to be anybody else,” Jones said. “We’ll leave it at that. It was never going to be anybody else. I can say that succinctly. He was never going to play any place else.”
Romo’s Cowboys Legacy, Future Outlook
Romo completed an impressive 65.3 percent of his passes over the 156 games he played, throwing 248 touchdowns. He’s also thrown for the most yards (34,183) in Cowboys history, ahead of legendary quarterback Troy Aikman.
