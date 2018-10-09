Troy Aikman Critical of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman criticized the team’s current signal caller, Dak Prescott, in an interview on 1310 The Ticket.
According to the Hall of Fame quarterback and current Fox NFL analyst, Prescott needs to be more accurate and have better anticipation.
Via Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News:
He needs to be more accurate with the football. I’ve said for many, many years, as long as I can ever remember, when I’m asked, “Hey, what do you look for first in a quarterback?” The first thing I look for is accuracy, because the rest of it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter how tough you are. It doesn’t matter how smart you are or what a great leader you are. None of that stuff matters if you can’t put the ball where you have to put it. I’ve seen too many errant throws in that regard, and then there needs to be a little more anticipating. When there’s two deep safeties, you’re looking for somebody to take the middle of the field, and that should be your first read if you have somebody who is taking the middle of the field versus those kinds of looks. I don’t see great anticipation on what a defense is doing and how I might be able to exploit that pre-snap or as the ball is snapped.
