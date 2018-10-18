Dak Prescott: Rapport With Michael Gallup Improving Every Day

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is pleased with the progress of his rapport with rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup.

“It’s getting better each and every day in the success we’re having and also the mistakes that we’re having,” Prescott said on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota. “We went out there today and had a great day. … He’s a guy that’s definitely coming along.”

The third-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State has caught a pass in each game this season, but has caught more than one pass in a game just once — a two-catch effort in the team’s Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions. The rookie has yet to find the end zone.