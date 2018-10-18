D’Angelo Russell’s Teammate Sees Chris Paul in Nets PG

D’Angelo Russell has yet to live up to his selection with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015, but at least one of his teammates sees some of Chris Paul’s tendencies in the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

That’d be Nets wing Joe Harris.

From a GQ profile of Russell that dropped on Thursday:

He’s also doing the important work of getting teammates acclimated on the court as well. Harris says that while he’s flitted in and out of Brooklyn this summer, the one constant was Russell. “D-Lo” as Harris calls him, is always around—in the gym, or at the arena watching film. Harris says he gets bombarded by texts from Russell with clips of game action, breaking down what worked, what didn’t, and what the team should maybe try. “You hear stories about Chris Paul, guys who know what every single one of their teammates like to do, where they like the ball, and then knowing who they’re playing against as well,” says Harris. “I see D-Lo following that role.” All Russell cares about, he says, is basketball—truly, he swears to God, and in slightly crude terms, counting on his fingers: “Eat, sleep, shit, basketball.”

D’Angelo Russell’s New Role

The Nets traded for Russell a year ago. He averaged 20.9 points and 5.7 assists per game through his first 12 games with his new team before requiring arthroscopic knee surgery. In his second year with the team, the 22-year-old is focused on leading a young Brooklyn team.