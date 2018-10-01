Bears’ Danny Trevathan Mocks Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston After Chicago Blowout

Soon after Danny Trevathan and the Chicago Bears defense got done beating up on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick in the teams’ Week 4 matchup, the linebacker took another shot, on Twitter.

Great team game!! I think we ate a dub today boys @52Mack_ 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Danny Trevathan (@Grindin_59) September 30, 2018

Jameis Winston’s “Eat a W” Speech

Winston, who relieved Fitzpatrick in the second half of Chicago’s blowout, infamously delivered a much-lampooned pregame speech to his Bucs teammates ahead of a 30-10 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the 2017 season.

While crossing his middle and ring fingers to form a “W” with his hand, Winston proceeded to lick and suck his fingers while telling his teammates to “eat a W.”

Jameis Winston with an … interesting pump up speech. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z0tESHAA6k — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2017

Trevathan isn’t the first opponent to mock Winston’s speech.

The quarterback got roasted for the bizarre pregame display by fellow NFL players, like Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Joe Flacco's eating Ws today 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4GKOYLbu4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2017

Winston’s teammate, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, had a tough time defending the speech during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I cannot help you understand that,” McCoy said, per JoeBucsFan.com.

“My quarterback is very passionate. He does whatever he feels is necessary to get us ready for the game. And that’s just who he is and who he’s going to be. We support him I can’t help you understand that one, though. … I mean, anything that Jameis does is to help his teammates, to motivate his teammates. So when he does things like that, we just look at it like, ‘Well, he’s just trying to get us ready, so let’s go win this game.'”

The Bears Dominate the Buccaneers

Trevathan directed his tweet to teammate Khalil Mack, who played along.

😂😂😂 the dub in the digestive system now fam!! — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) September 30, 2018

Trevathan and Mack rudely welcomed Winston into Sunday’s contest. His first drive of the season, to open the third quarter, ended when Mack hit the quarterback’s wrist as he attempted a pass to DeSean Jackson, sending the ball wobbling into the hands of Trevathan for an interception.

Khalil Mack hits Winston as he throws… And Danny Trevathan comes up with the INT! #TBvsCHI 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/IlI7RAMpMo — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2018

Winston completed 16 of 20 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the second half, but he threw two interceptions, and the game was well out of reach by the time he came in.

Mitchell Trubisky set a Bears record with six touchdowns passes in the Bears’ 48-10 win. Five came in the first half to stake Chicago to a 38-3 lead at the midway break. Fitzpatrick, fresh off becoming the first quarterback ever to throw for 400 yards or more in three consecutive games, left having completed 9 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a pick.

Chicago tallied four sacks in the contest, bringing their league-leading total to 19. Mack, whom the Oakland Raiders traded to the Bears a week before the season opener, collected his fifth sack of the season, second only to the Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence, who has 5.5.

The Bears improved to 3-1 on the season, handing Tampa Bay their second straight defeat after a 2-0 start.

“It feels like we’re a complete team,” Trevathan said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “It’s the first time we did that for four quarters straight. The team is happy where we’re at, but we’re still hungry.”