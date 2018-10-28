Derek Carr Is Proving His Worth to the Oakland Raiders vs Colts

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t had the most comfortable season so far in 2018. Sure, there were issues last year, but ever since Jon Gruden joined the coaching staff, it seems as though Carr’s days as the Raiders franchise quarterback are numbered.

Heading into Week Eight, Carr was completing 71-percent of his passes but had a disappointing seven touchdowns to eight interception ratio. Granted, he hasn’t had the best situation in Oakland this season as the team has indicated a re-build year, Carr still hasn’t played that well at the end of the day.

With the trade deadline approaching, many speculated that Carr could be dealt with the way that Jon Gruden has been moving players. There was a ton of speculation over the last week that the locker room is divided when it comes to protecting Carr physically, and verbally, but the fifth-year veteran has kept his head up, and shot the rumors down.

Out to Prove His Worth?

Apparently, the Raiders told Derek Carr that he would definitely be the starting quarterback for 2018. According to ESPN, the Raiders plan on keeping Carr around for the ‘foreseeable future.’ Clearly, it’s tough to trust Gruden and the Raiders’ words right now, but Carr is still making sure that he puts on a show against the Indianapolis Colts during week eight.

Through three quarters, Carr has completed 80-percent of his passes, which is a season-high. He’s also turnover-free along with three touchdowns. So, despite being told that he is the Raiders quarterback no matter what, Carr is making sure to let his team know that they will make the right decision by not trading him.

At this point, Gruden has stated that the Raiders are done making trades. Therefore, we can’t expect the Raiders to get much better through the trade market by Tuesday. The Raiders will have to roll with what they have and remain patient for next spring when the Raiders have a stockpile of early draft picks to spend.