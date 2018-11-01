WATCH: Derrick Rose Cries After 50-Point Game vs. Jazz

While the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise has been surrounded by drama and Jimmy Butler trade rumors, Wednesday night was about Derrick Rose. In every single way. The 30-year-old guard put together the best performance of his NBA career, dominating en route to 50 points and most importantly, leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Utah Jazz.

After the game, Rose was understandably emotional and as Steve Noah of Operation Sports revealed, he broke down on the court following the 128-125 final.

Derrick Rose showing that emotion and love for basketball pic.twitter.com/QlU2HgaOx6 — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 1, 2018

Rose finished the game shooting 19-31 from the field, 4-7 from 3-point range and 8-11 from the free throw line. For good measure, he added six assists and four rebounds and giving fans a vintage D-Rose game.

Derrick Rose’s Long Journey

It’s been quite the road for Rose to get to where he currently is. Injuries made it seem as though the 2011 NBA Most Valuable Player would never be able to revert to his former level of play. Following the 2009-10 season, Rose missed 146 games over the next three seasons due to various ailments. Although the longtime Chicago Bulls guard showed upside after, he eventually moved on and spent one season with the New York Knicks.

During his only season in New York, Rose was sidelined for 18 games, and then saw limited action with the Cleveland Cavaliers and finally the Timberwolves. This year has been drastically different for Rose from a production standpoint, though. Even prior to the 50-point game he was averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game over 28.4 minutes per game.

The veteran guard has carved out a role for himself in Minnesota, and it seems Jimmy Butler’s questionable future has helped him to add an even larger workload to his plate. After a performance like the one Wednesday night against the Jazz, don’t be surprised if his minutes continue to flirt around 30 on a nightly basis.

