Detroit Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup Against Celtics

The Detroit Pistons are off to a red-hot start, going 4-0 in a dominant early-season showing. If they win tonight, it’ll be their first 5-0 start since the 2005-06 season, when they eventually sped to an early 8-0 record.

The acquisition of Blake Griffin last season turned them into a big-man powerhouse as Griffin and Drummond dominated the boards and were able to put up significant numbers against almost anybody in the league. Nothing has changed so far this season: Andre Drummond has two 20-20 games; he put up 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in Thursday’s win against the Cavaliers.

Acquiring Griffin so late last season didn’t allow for him to make as much of an impact, and the Pistons didn’t quite make it to the playoffs last season. Now, the presence of Griffin and dominance of Drummond is beginning to catch fire and they’re one of the few teams remaining unbeaten this season.

Heading into tonight, here is what their starting lineup will look like against the powerhouse Celtics:

Detroit Pistons Projected Starting Lineup Against the Celtics

– PG – Reggie Jackson

– SG – Reggie Bullock

– SF – Stanley Johnson

– PF – Blake Griffin

– C – Andre Drummond

The Celtics lineup will be potentially missing two of their big men in Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis, who are questionable with a hamstring strain and foot sprain, respectively.

The Pistons certainly have the momentum coming in, but Griffin is wary of becoming complacent:

#Pistons Blake Griffin: "I don't think 4-0 is something to be satisfied with." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) October 26, 2018

Griffin is coming off of a 50-point, 14-rebound, 6-assist win against the 76ers a few days ago, where his accuracy and efficiency left the Philadelphia team with little means to stop him. Averaging 33.8 points per game so far this season, Griffin is an absolute machine, and the small ball Celtics may have a tough time stopping him at the rim.

Detroit Pistons 2018-2019 Roster

– PG – Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith, Jose Calderon

– SG – Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway, Bruce Brown

– SF – Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, Khyri Thomas

– PF – Blake Griffin, Henry Ellenson, Jon Leuer

– C – Andre Drummond, Zaza Pachulia

The only roster hiccup for the Pistons tonight is the absence of Luke Kennard.

Pistons guard Luke Kennard is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with a separated right shoulder, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 26, 2018

Kennard averages only 5.7 PPG this season, though, so his absence will likely be a fly on the back of the explosive Pistons. If Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond can continue to put up big numbers, and their supporting cast can do their thing, it’s likely that the Pistons will continue their streak and remain undefeated before facing the Celtics again on Tuesday.

