Dez Bryant Responds to Jerry Jones Comments on Twitter

Jerry Jones made some, not so appealing comments about his wide receivers on Tuesday morning. During an interview with Dallas radio station, 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones commented on how the Cowboys haven’t had a No. 1 receiver in several years. No, not just this year, but in several years.

Clearly, everybody started pointing fingers at Dez Bryant as he immediately became the first wideout that comes to mind after that comment. And all of the sudden a chance of a Bryant-Cowboys reunion just got slimmer once again.

Everybody was waiting for Dez Bryant’s eventual response, and we finally got it. Although Bryant seems wildly disappointed in the comments, the former Cowboys receiver did seem to be a good sport about it. Here are Dez’s comments from his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

Dez Speaks His Mind

As a receiver playing for the Dallas Cowboys your mind have to be right because you will never see targets like Ab Obj d hop none of those guys..I was never schemed into things I made things happened through out my career I’m mr 73.. they had J Witten as our #1 so Jerry is right — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 9, 2018

Bryant also followed up by quote tweeting his response by saying “Don’t look at this as a negative.. teams have different schemes.” Clearly, Dez Bryant feels like the Cowboys were beginning to not use him correctly ever since the departure of Tony Romo. We saw the decrease in production in his numbers, and we could all clearly see it in the film.

At this point, we could probably assume that a reunion is too far-fetched for Bryant and the Cowboys. Even after the Cowboys released Bryant, it still felt like there was a strong possibility that it was about money and that he could return. But at this point, it really seems like the Cowboys just feel like his production isn’t worth his price tag.

As for Jerry Jones’ comments, that probably won’t sit well with the current receivers on board, especially Cole Beasley. As he has been on the team since 2012, it’s probably not very encouraging to hear his owner complain about the lack of No. 1 receivers on board for the last few years. The comment obviously made Dez feel some type of way, so it has to of had affected others who are on the team as well.