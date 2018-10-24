Dodgers vs Red Sox Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch World Series Online

Following an 8-4 victory on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox will look to take a commanding 2-0 World Series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Fall Classic heads back West for three games.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:09 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Tuesday’s anticipated Game 1 pitcher’s duel between Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw was anything but that. Both were driven from the game without recording any outs in the fifth inning, surrendering a combined eight earned runs, 12 hits and five walks, as the Sox bullpen (five innings, three hits, one earned run) and Eduardo Nunez (three-run, pinch-hit home run in the seventh) came to rescue to earn Boston the win.

“From the first at-bat we put pressure on them,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the win. “And that’s what we do.”

With the Dodgers looking to avoid a 2-0 series deficit heading back home, Hyun-Jin Ryu will be tasked with trying to slow down a Boston lineup that has produced a robust 6.4 runs per game during the postseason and has scored at least seven in four of the last five.

Pitching around a torn groin muscle that cost him three months, Ryu was fantastic in limited work this season, posting a 1.97 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 82.1 innings.

Ryu gave up just five earned runs in five September starts, and it looked like he was going to continue that momentum into the playoffs after pitching seven shutout innings in a Game 1 NLDS win over the Braves, but he struggled in two starts against the Brewers, allowing seven earned runs over 7.1 innings.

This will mark his first career start at Fenway.

“When I was in Korea, I only saw Fenway Park through TV,” Ryu said through an interpreter. “It took me so long to actually get here at the Fenway Park. My initial reaction to the Green Monster is it’s very tall.”

Taking the bump for the Red Sox will be David Price, the hero from the ALCS-clinching Game 5 win last Thursday. Price threw six innings of shutout ball in that one, striking out nine and allowing just three hits to lead the Sox to the 4-1 win.

It was a much-needed confidence builder for Price, who not only had struggled in his first starts of the 2018 postseason (seven earned runs over just 6.1 innings) but was an amazing 0-9 in 11 previous playoff starts.

“I see the same guy, I see a teammate taking care of a lot of stuff in the clubhouse, getting ready for his next start,” Cora said. “Nothing has changed. Nothing has changed. He talked about it obviously after the clincher, that he doesn’t have to answer questions, but he knows that his next start is a big start. (Tonight) is going to be a big one. So we count on him. His stuff was electric in Houston. His changeup actually played like a split, and I’m looking forward to seeing him perform tomorrow.”

The Dodgers haven’t faced Price this year, but Manny Machado is 12-for-41 with five homers in his career against the lefty.