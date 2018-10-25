Dolphins vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In the blink of an eye, Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans went from 0-3 to 4-3, and moved from last place in the AFC South to first. Houston gets ready to host Brock Osweiler and the Miami Dolphins (4-3) in a juice Thursday Night Football matchup as Week 8 begins.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the game for free on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Both Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets) and NFL Network are included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in all 32 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of prime-time games, such as Thursday Night Football, can be watched on your phone via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching the game on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Houston will be without wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring). Coutee reportedly had a setback with the injury in Week 7, and has been ruled out. With Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard planning on shading DeAndre Hopkins for most of the game, expect Will Fuller to be a popular target for Watson against Miami. Fuller’s production splits with and without Coutee in the lineup are noticeably different.

In addition to losing Coutee, the Texans will be without tight end Ryan Griffin due to an illness. Because Houston has had pass protection problems this season, which has caused Watson to nurse a rib injury for most of the year, running back Lamar Miller will probably factor heavy into head coach Bill O’Brien’s gameplan, both on the ground and through a high-percentage short passing game.

The Dolphins will be without wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip) on Thursday night, as well as starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) once again. Wilson is — reportedly — likely heading for injured reserve, which means he won’t be a candidate to return until the final week of the season.

In his absence, the controversy surrounding former first-round pick DaVante Parker will only continue to mount as one assumes he will be thrusted back into the starting lineup. Head coach Adam Gase has already confirmed Parker will play more Thursday, but how many snaps is likely contingent on game flow.

With a win, Houston can extend its AFC South lead to two games over the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, who are each 3-4. Miami will attempt to keep pace with the New England Patriots (5-2) in the AFC East. It is worth noting that after a tumultuous opening three weeks, O’Brien has temporarily saved his job security — for now.