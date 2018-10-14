DraftKings Week 6 Showdown: Chiefs vs. Patriots Top Optimal Lineups

The NFL has given us Patrick Mahomes against Tom Brady in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. With two potential Super Bowl contenders squaring off in the game, it's not surprising that fantasy football players will have plenty of action here. DraftKings is offering multiple great options on their showdown slate and I'll be breaking down the games, picks and top targets.

For those who haven't played a showdown game, there's a lot to consider when building lineups, but it's an exciting way to watch primetime games. The price tags on players for showdown slates are far different than normal games, and you'll also select a captain who costs 1.5-times the salary but also earns 1.5x the points.

For the Sunday night matchup between the Chiefs and Patriots, the daily fantasy site has offered a few big games with a variety of buy-ins and formats. The $10 game is always popular, and this week it features $888,000 guaranteed and $200,000 to first.

Along with the huge headliner game, there's a $33 option which features $50,000 guaranteed and $10,000 to the eventual winner. The $12 single entry ($30,000 guaranteed) is always popular and for players looking for lower buy-in options, a $3 game with 20-max entries and $125,000 guaranteed is a great option.

Before we dive into the action for the Week 6 primetime showdown game, here's a quick breakdown of how the games work.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

I'll go through and first offer up my favorite choices at captain and then a few different types of lineups. There will be one optimal lineup, a lineup for 150-max games (more risk), and one for single entries/cash games (higher-floor players).

To start, though, let's evaluate the captain position and some of the top plays there.