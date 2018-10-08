DraftKings Week 5 Showdown: Redskins vs. Saints Top Optimal Lineups

It's time for Monday Night Football in a game that has the potential to light up the scoreboard in Week 5. The Washington Redskins are on the road taking on the New Orleans Saints and both teams are more than capable of finding the end zone. Fortunately, an exciting matchup brings a few solid DraftKings showdown games.

For those who haven't played a DraftKings showdown game, they are a unique spin on daily fantasy sports and there's quite a bit to consider when building lineups. Since it's just one game, the price tags on players for showdown slate are far different than normal games. You'll also pick a captain who costs 1.5-times the salary but also earns 1.5x the points, adding an entirely new aspect when it comes to strategy.

When it comes to Monday Night Football DraftKings slates, there's typically no shortage of game options, and that stands true again in Week 5. The headliner is a $10 game with $1,250,000 guaranteed, and the winner of the 150-max game taking home $250,000.

Along with the huge headliner game, DraftKings is rolling out a big $3 option which features $250,000 in guarantees and $25,000 to first place. This is a 20-max entry game so building lineups here will be a bit different than creating for the $10 option above. There's also a big $33 game, and a few single entries more than worth considering as well.

Before we dive into the Monday Night Football breakdown, here's a quick insight into how showdown games work.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

As we move forward, I'll break down a few different lineups, but start off with my choices for the captain spot. Choosing solid captains (both expensive and inexpensive) is crucial and can be a great way to differentiate your lineups. I'll have a few different captains spread out through my lineups, and I'll lay out my top choices in the lineups. Moving forward, I break down my optimal lineup, a lineup for 150-max games (more risk), and one for single entries/cash games (higher-floor players).