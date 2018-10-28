Drew Brees’ Wife Brittany & Kids Part of Record-Setting Moment

Drew Brees’ wife, Brittany Brees, and his four children celebrated with the Saints quarterback after he set the NFL record for most passing yards earlier in the 2018 season. Brees threw a touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith against the Redskins to break Peyton Manning’s record. After handing the football over to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Brees was joined by his four children: Rylen, Bowen, Baylen and Callen.

“Hey boys, how bout that, huh?” Drew told his kids on the field after breaking the record. “How bout that? I love you guys so much. Hey, you can accomplish anything in life you’re willing to work for, right? I love you boys. I love you.”

.@saltersl asked @drewbrees if he remembers what he said to his kids after breaking the record. "It's probably what I tell them every night before they go to bed, which is … you can accomplish anything in life if you're willing to work for it." pic.twitter.com/boub15kcOh — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2018

Drew initially met his wife during a night out celebrating his birthday, but it took him six months to ask Brittany out on a date.

“I made a real fool of myself when I first met her,” Drew told ESPN the Magazine. “It was when I was a sophomore. It was my 20th birthday and I’d had about 17 shots and put my foot in my mouth. It was a typical football player cheesy line — we’ll leave it at that. It took me six months to get the courage to talk to her again. I finagled my way to get invited to a party that I knew she’d be at.”

Drew & Brittany Are the Proud Parents to 4 Children

Fans know Drew as one of the top NFL quarterbacks, but Brittany raves about his dedication to being a father.

“Drew loves being a dad,” Brittany explained to Focus on the Family. “He approaches being a father like he does all other aspects of his life: He reads countless books. He studies the effects of learning music or languages on the child’s brain, and he simply loves to play with the kids. He really is the best dad.”

Drew credits Brittany’s ability to shoulder a lot of the parent responsibility during football season.

“It is a team effort,” Drew explained to The New Orleans Advocate. “I rely so much on my wife, Brittany. She is the most wonderful mother and wife I could ever wish or hope for. Obviously my responsibility to my team, both in season and offseason, is pretty significant. A lot of the burden falls on her at times. So the moments when we can all be together are really special.”

The couple is also heavily involved in The Brees Dream Foundation that focuses on children in need. Here’s how the foundation describes its mission.

The Brees Dream Foundation was founded in 2003 and is a reliable source of charitable funding globally. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. Since our inception 12 years ago, we have contributed over $25,000,000 to charitable causes globally. We would not be where we are today without the endless support from our many partnerships and from those who donate to our cause daily. For that, we would like to personally thank all you who have donated your time, money, and effort into making the Brees Dream Foundation what it is today!

