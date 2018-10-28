How to Watch Eagles vs Jaguars Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. Philadelphia aims to improve upon their 3-4 start, while Jacksonville will look to do likewise with an identical record.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The NFL Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Jacksonville will making the trip to Wembley Stadium without three of their top four cornerbacks. A.J. Bouye is out with a calf injury, Tyler Patmon is out with a neck injury, Leonard Fournette is out with a hamstring injury, and while D.J. Hayden did make the trip with the team, its unlikely he’ll play because he he’s been sidelined since September 21 with a toe injury. This means that the team will have to rely on three undrafted rookies; Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks, and Dee Delaney to play alongside All-Pro quarterback Jalen Ramsey.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz spoke highly of Ramsey’s talents during a recent press conference. “You hear about the comments, everyone kind of points those out,” he said. “A lot of people say a lot of things, and I don’t overanalyze it. I know he’s a good player. I have a lot of respect for him and how he plays the game.”

Wentz feels that the combination of Ramsey and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be a formidable threat for his Eagles team. “I’m assuming he’ll follow Alshon, so Alshon’s been playing great football, too,” he added. “We’re not going to necessarily shy away from him. We’re gonna give him the respect he deserves, but when the play’s there to be made, we trust that Alshon’s going to make it.”

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pedersen also spoke on the advantages that the team will have playing at Wembley. “I think this trip right here is a great time for us to be away as a football team. That’s obviously something we need, to be together like this for a couple days,” he explained. “The guys understand where they are, what they’ve done, what they’ve not done, and they’re saying and doing the right things at practice. The walkthrough we do on Tuesday, the practices on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s no pointing the finger, they’ve embraced everything. They know that they’ve let some games slip and they’re excited to get back on the field.”