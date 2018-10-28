El Clasico 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Online

Time to clear your schedules–it’s once again time for El Clasico. Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, the rivalry to define all rivalries, writes its newest chapter Sunday when the Spanish sides go to battle at Camp Nou.

Preview

Following manager Zinedine Zidane’s resignation after the club’s third Champions League title in a row and Cristiano Ronaldo’s summer move to Juventus, it appeared Real Madrid’s transition to life without them would actually be a seamless one. Madrid went 4-1-0 in their first five La Liga fixtures. They outscored opponents 12-2 over that stretch. Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were doing a fine job filling the void left by Ronaldo, combining for seven goals and two assists.

But things have quickly fallen apart.

Over the last month, Real Madrid have three losses, one draw and zero wins in La Liga play, along with an unconvincing 2-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen in Champions League group play. They have struggled to find a consistent final product, scoring just once in those four La Liga matches. And they’ve dropped to seventh on the table.

It’s still early, but the pressure is quickly mounting on new manager Julen Lopetegui. He’ll still be in charge for Sunday’s match, but a poor performance in El Clasico could certainly be the final straw.

As for Barcelona, they’ve gone through a somewhat similar path to the start of the season, with four straight wins to begin La Liga play followed up by just one win, three draws and a loss in their last five. They’re still atop the league, but they now face the challenge of replacing Lionel Messi, who is after suffering an arm injury last weekend against Sevilla.

“It is clear that it is a sensitive loss,” manager Ernesto Valverde said. “In the end, it is about who he is and we know what he gives us. We all know what the opponent thinks when they play Leo. But we have to know that he will not be available and we have to face it. We will prepare for it but of course we are going to notice the loss of Messi. There have been games that Leo has not played in. He is fundamental and he marks a lot of the team’s game, but we will try to keep our idea and take a step forward.”

Barca managed a 2-0 Champions League victory over Inter without him on Wednesday, but they also haven’t won a Clasico without him since he made his Barcelona debut 14 years ago, so it’s an obvious concern.

Overall, with no Ronaldo and no Messi, this Clasico will definitely have a different feel about it. But this is still arguably the most storied rivalry in the world, and with both sides really needing a win, it will–as always–be chalk full of entertaining drama.