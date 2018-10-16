Eli Manning Gets Vote of Confidence From Giants Owner

Eli Manning isn’t taking much heat from New York Giants president, CEO, and co-owner John Mara for the team’s 1-5 start.

“We still believe in him, but everybody needs to do their jobs in order for us to be successful, and right now that’s not happening,” Mara told reporters at Tuesday’s meeting of NFL owners, according to The Star-Ledger.

This offseason, the team drafted running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick with first-round quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson still on the board.

Eli Manning, Giants Struggling

“I don’t know what you mean by going ‘all in’ with [Eli Manning],” Mara added. “He’s been our quarterback. He was still under contract. I know he’s the punching bag right now, but a lot of guys need to play better when you’re 1-5.”

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the owner mentioned his team’s record seven times in an interview that lasted four minutes and 22 seconds.

“There’s nothing I can say to make people feel better about that,” Mara said. “I’m suffering just as much as our fans are, probably more.”

Heading into Week 6, all but one of New York’s losses ended with deficits of seven or fewer. On Thursday, they suffered their worst defeat of the year, getting crushed 34-13 by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 281 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

QBs Critical of Manning

Former NFL quarterbacks like Troy Aikman, Rich Gannon, and Steve Beuerlein have been critical of the Giants signal caller’s play in 2018.

“He’s been dealing with this kind of criticism for the last several years,” Beuerlein said on CBS Sports Network’s “NFL Monday QB,” according to the New York Post. “I think Eli’s biggest strength is also one of his biggest weaknesses. He’s so even-keeled. He’s so consistent with his personality.

“I think what he needs to do right now, if he wants to win this team back, he has to get ticked off and go out there and show some emotion and just go out there and push the ball up the field. Otherwise, he’s going to lose this team completely.”

Gannon, the MVP in 2002, said the Giants quarterback should consider retirement.

“He has to start looking at that retirement situation more seriously,” Gannon said on the same show. “He is in his 15th season. They’re 1-5. They have no offensive line and they haven’t played well around him. On top of that he has to deal with Odell Beckham Jr.’s antics every week. I think it is a mess right now in New York.”

On Monday, Manning told WFAN that he’s aware of the criticism being heaped upon him, according to The Star-Ledger.

“No one likes to hear criticism,” Manning said. “You always get a vibe of what’s being said. All the more reason to tune it out and just worry about trying to make improvements.”

He added: “I think guys are playing hard and competing. I think we’ve stayed close as an offense. Everybody just has to do their job a little bit better, including me.”