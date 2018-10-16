Evan Engram Fantasy: Could He Return against the Falcons?

The New York Giants seem optimistic about getting another weapon back on their offense this week. Over the last few weeks, the Giants were without their star tight end, Evan Engram. The second-year tight end took a low hit during week three, which forced him out of the game. His original timetable for return was two-to-four weeks. Well, it looks like Engram is on the right track as he is looking to return during week seven.

The Giants slow start to the 2018 season has fantasy owners skeptical about Engram’s production this season. Last year, Engram bursted onto the scene as one of Eli Manning’s favorite targets. But the absence of Odell Beckham Jr. for most of the year definitely had something to do with that.

This year, the Giants not only have Beckham back, but they are relying heavily on their rookie running back, Saquon Barkley. As the Giants struggle to find life on offense, everything is being carried on Barkley’s back, literally.

The Giants are a mess right now, and it’s undoubtedly going to affect Engram when he returns. Before he left week three with a knee injury, Engram only accounted for once catch, for 19 yards against the Houston Texans. Week two was his best week to date as he reeled in all seven of his targets for over 60 yards and a touchdown.

Would Engram Be a Full Go?

TE Evan Engram (knee) was participating in today's Giants practice. LB Olivier Vernon (ankle) was not. This is an extra day of work with the Giants not playing until Monday night. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 16, 2018

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Engram was a full participant in Giants practice on Tuesday morning. This week, the Giants will face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. If last Thursday’s game was any indication, then it should be quite apparent that Engram will play on Monday barring any significant setback. He was a close call to play last week, but the Giants decided to hold him out.

It’s doubtful that Engram brings the Giants offense the spark that they need, but that shouldn’t shy anybody away from playing him this week. The Atlanta Falcons defense has given past opponents to the opportunity to ignite a shootout with their high-powered offense all season, and Engram could be Eli Manning’s safety blanket on Monday, generating a favorable amount of targets.