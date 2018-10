Ezekiel Elliot received high praise from Doug Marrone ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 6 matchup with the head coach’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

“He’s probably the best running back in the league,” Marrone said on Wednesday, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota. “Inside runner, outside runner, great out of the backfield, great hands, great in space. There probably isn’t a run that he can’t do. … I can’t say enough good things about the guy.”