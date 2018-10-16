Ezekiel Elliott, Conor McGregor Hit the Club after Cowboys Win

A big win called for a big-time celebration for select players of the Dallas Cowboys. Later on, Sunday night, after the Cowboys destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-7, a few of the guys from the team joined UFC fighter, and honorary hype man Conor McGregor for a night out at the club.

According to TMZ Sports, Ezekiel Elliott and McGregor were the two guys that stood out at the club when they arrived around midnight on Monday morning. There were reports of other Cowboys players there as well, but Zeke seemed to be the only one spotted on camera, sitting down in the back as McGregor promoted his whiskey.

McGregor was called upon to be the Cowboys hype man before the big game last Sunday afternoon, and his presence and speech alone must’ve done something right. The Cowboys put up the most points that they have all season, and clearly they can thank Zeke for that as he had himself a solid day with 106-yards and a touchdown.

Zeke and Conor Hit the Club