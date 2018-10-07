Halle Woodward, Ezekiel Elliott’s Rumored Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ezekiel Elliott is a running back for the Dallas Cowboys. He played college football at Ohio State, and became one of the most sought-after college prospects to join the NFL.

Over the past two years, his career with the Dallas Cowboys has been pretty impressive. He currently leads the NFL with 425 rushing yards and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 106.4 yards per game.

Given his success on the field, it’s no surprise that his personal life has become a topic of conversation. While the 23-year-old athlete does his best to keep his personal life out of the media, his mom may have outed his rumored relationship on social media, which you can read about below.

Elliott is thought to be dating Halle Woodard, a nurse originally from Iowa. The two haven’t made their relationship official just yet, but there’s plenty of proof that they are indeed an item.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is Extremely Private & Doesn’t Add People She Doesn’t Know on Social Media

Not too much is known about Woodard, who is extremely private and doesn’t have public-facing social media. If you were hoping to add Woodard on Facebook or Instagram you’re very much out of luck; Woodard makes it clear that she “doesn’t add people [she doesn’t] know.”

The only thing that is visible on her Instagram account in her bio, which tells you everything there is to know about her — she’s a nurse, a bartender, and a dog mom. She has 740 followers, but it’s unclear if Elliott is one of them.

Her Facebook page doesn’t give too much away. She has 1,777 friends and a couple of photos, but nothing worth noting. Her LinkedIn account is pretty empty, too.

2. She Attended Iowa State University & Works as a Nurse

What we do know about Woodard is that she is a nurse. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Iowa State University, a school located in her home state.

“The new bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN), administered by the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, is a unique, campus-based program for transfer students who are already registered nurses. The courses in this program offer nurses the opportunity to further their education in health promotion, disease prevention, and the overall culture of health,” reads the description of the school’s nursing program.

Sometime after obtaining her degree, Woodard moved to Texas, where she currently works as a nurse.

3. She Currently Lives in Dallas & Works at a Bar at Night

These days, Woodard calls Dallas, Texas, home — which is a good thing, since her rumored boyfriend plays for the Cowboys. Since moving to the Lonestar State, Woodard has been focused on her career. According to her Instagram bio, she works as a nurse during the day, but she also works at night.

Woodard works at Citizen Dallas, a popular nightclub/bar.

“Whether you want to recline quietly with a friend and enjoy a drink, wander through our patio during the dwindling moments of daylight, celebrate loudly on the dance-floor, or sit contemplatively at the bar, the energy at Citizen is created by our client and caters to any and all desires. Featuring a carefully created cocktail and champagne list, a thoughtfully produced food menu, and décor well-suited to all manner of person, Citizen presents the finest environment in which you can be yourself, indulge yourself and enjoy yourself,” reads a description of the hotspot on the Citizen Dallas website.

It’s unclear what Woodard does at Citizen Dallas, but it’s quite possible that she bartends. In 2016, she worked as a bartender at Concrete Cowboy, also in Dallas. It seems like she’s got the bartending thing under her belt, so she may pour drinks to make some extra cash.

4. Elliott’s Mom May Have Outed the Relationship

As for how people have put Woodard and Elliott’s relationship together, it’s actually his mom’s doing. Dawn “Dee” Elliott took to Instagram back in November to share the above photo. As you can see, the picture is of Dee and Halle, and the caption is very telling.

Not only was Woodard wearing a Cowboys jersey (and it looks like the pic was taken at a football game), but Mrs. Elliott also said that Halle “fits right in with the family.” Elliott doesn’t have any brothers, so fans deduced that he must be dating the brunette beauty.

A couple of weeks later, Terez Owens reported that Woodard and Elliott were indeed an item, adding that Woodard is “Mama Elliott approved,” — a clear nod to Dee Elliott’s aforementioned Instagram post.

5. She Stuck by His Side During a Domestic Violence Investigation Involving His Ex-Girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson

Terez Owens also reported that Woodard stood by Elliott’s side when he went through a tough time involving his ex-girlfriend named Tiffany Thompson.

Thompson accused Elliott of being physically violent with her and shared pictures of the alleged abuse on social media.

“Exactly 1 year ago today my life changed forever. I finally got the strength to be the strong woman I was and got myself out of a very toxic relationship. Speak up and stop domestic violence,” Thompson told TMZ in July 2017.

The NFL launched an investigation and Elliott was given a six-game suspension. Elliott was never criminally charged in the case.

