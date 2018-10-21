Tyler Boyd Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Bengals WR in Week 7?

The Cincinnati Bengals are set for a primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. It’s set up to be a battle between two of the best teams in the AFC to this point and should act as a great measuring-stick game for both. While there were almost certainly be plenty of points in this game, it means there’s quite a bit of fantasy football appeal as well.

Although A.J. Green is the biggest name to watch for the Bengals Sunday night, we’ve also seen another name come up more than a few times. This would be emerging receiver Tyler Boyd, the team’s second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Boyd has broken out in a big way to this point in the season. Let’s evaluate whether he’s worth starting in fantasy this week.

Key Stats and Tyler Boyd’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup, recent production and a few other numbers for Boyd in Week 7. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. wide receivers in 2018: 89 receptions, 1,082 yards, six touchdowns (No. 11 most fantasy points per game)

Boyd played at least 75 percent of the team’s offensive snaps over the past three games, topping 85 percent twice, per Football Outsiders

Boyd has totaled 31 targets in the past three games and 52 over six games this year.

He’s either found the end zone or topped 90 yards in four of six games

The Bengals and Chiefs matchup should feature plenty of points, and there’s a big reason to believe Boyd could be a part of one or two of those end zone trips.

Should You Start or Sit Tyler Boyd?

While Green draws the attention from opposing defenses, for the most part, Boyd has done an excellent job reaping the benefits. While this matchup looks appealing on the surface, it’s even better when considering the Chiefs have allowed the second-most passing yards per game this season at 340.3.

Boyd has emerged to become the caliber of player who isn’t just in starting consideration most week, but he’s almost locked in. Assuming the matchup cooperates (which it does here), Boyd is a home run play. He should be starting in all formats and virtually every fantasy league with 10 or more teams.

