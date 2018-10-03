Nyheim Hines Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Colts RB in Week 5?

The NFL world has seen the emergence of a new electrifying pass-catcher at running back in Indianapolis Colts rookie Nyheim Hines. The team’s fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has made an impression early in his first season, and it’s been due to his ability as an all-around playmaker.

In turn, fantasy football owners have taken notice of the young back, especially in point-per-reception leagues.

Although Hines has only rushed for 54 yards and one touchdown this season, his upside in the passing game has quickly become apparent. Hines has totaled 22 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns through four games and is fresh off a nine-catch performance in Week 4 which netted him 63 yards and two scores.

The rookie out of North Carolina State is earning Andrew Luck’s attention, trust and plenty of his targets as well. Currently, he ranks No. 3 on the team in targets behind T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron.

With a Thursday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots looming, the Colts have already ruled out multiple names. Among this group is the aforementioned Hilton, running back Marlon Mack and tight end Jack Doyle, as ESPN’s Mike Wells revealed.

And with the three pass-catchers ruled out, it makes Hines an incredibly intriguing fantasy football target in Week 5.

Should You Start or Sit Nyheim Hines?

If you play in a PPR league with more than 10 players, I’m at least considering the idea of using Hines this week. While the Patriots aren’t bad against opposing running backs, I’m looking at the rookie specifically for his pass-catching. On the season, New England has allowed a modest 19 receptions for 171 yards and one score to opposing backs through the air.

The numbers aren’t bad on the surface, but when taking a deeper dive they do benefit Hines and his potential upside.

Through four games, the Patriots have seen opponents target running backs through the air 27 times. In the team’s Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford connected with backs on 7-of-8 attempts. Then last week against the Miami Dolphins, Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake caught 3-of-5 passes that came their way.

Overall, the Patriots haven’t been tested against a pass-catching running back like Hines yet, and I love the potential for him to see double-digit targets with multiple key pass-catchers out. Tack on the fact that Mack is sidelined, and it’ll result in even more work for Hines out of the backfield.

Mack missed Week 4 as well, leading to the Colts playing Hines 68 percent of the offensive snaps, which was nearly double what Jordan Wilkins saw, per Football Outsiders. Between the targets he’ll receive and the workload expected, Hines is a solid flex play in 12-team PPR leagues and a great option across the board in larger leagues.

For non-PPR leagues, Hines is a bit more risky, as he’d have to rack up solid yardage or find the end zone to be worth using, but his upside still makes him worth considering. He’s just far more appealing in leagues where you either get a half or full point for receptions.

