Ryan Grant Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Colts WR in Week 5?

For fantasy football owners of T.Y. Hilton, you were dealt some tough news ahead of Week 5 of the NFL season. As ESPN’s Field Yates revealed, the Indianapolis Colts have ruled out their top wide receiver for Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events, but Hilton suffered two injuries during Week 4, so this isn’t overly surprising. The Colts wideout has put together some solid performances over four games, though, totaling 21 receptions for 294 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s also seen 38 targets from Andrew Luck, and those will now have to funnel elsewhere in the team’s passing game. So one name we’re going to look at as a potential replacement for Hilton is Colts wideout, Ryan Grant.

Should You Start or Sit Ryan Grant?

This is actually a spot I’m quite a fan of for Grant, who’s shown some rapport with Luck to this point. Not only has he seen 23 targets, but caught 18 of them. While Eric Ebron remains frustrating and very hit-or-miss at times, Grant has been reliable and is second in the team in receiving yards with 188.

Realistically, I wouldn’t be surprised if Grant winds up leading the team in targets and/or yards on Thursday. After all, the 27-year-old received seven targets last game with Hilton in and out of the action and earned nine in the season opener. He’s somewhat of a safety valve for Luck at this point.

I won’t go as far as using Grant in 10-team leagues, but in 12-teamers with a flex spot (or if you had Hilton) and 14-team leagues, I’m more than happy to use him as a one-week spot starter. You could do far worse than Grant, and the Patriots have allowed 664 yards and six touchdowns to opposing wideouts this season.

Obviously, if you have a far better option to replace Hilton, you should go that route, but assuming Grant is on waivers and you can snatch him up, I’d get on it.

