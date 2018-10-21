Dak Prescott Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Cowboys QB in Week 7?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may have returned to fantasy football relevance entering Week 7 of the NFL season, but it’s tough to buy into him. For many fantasy owners searching for bye-week fillers, though, you could do far worse than Prescott in most cases.

But in a tough matchup with the Washington Redskins, will Prescott be able to hold his own and post solid numbers? We’re going to break down the start-sit debate for the Cowboys quarterback, who’s coming off a stretch in which he’s thrown two touchdowns in two of the past three games.

Let’s dive in by looking at the stats and situation for Prescott this week.

Key Stats and Dak Prescott’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup, recent production and a few other key numbers that jump out for Prescott ahead of Week 7. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Washington Redskins vs. quarterbacks in 2018: 121/178 passes completed, 1,235 yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions – 86 rushing yards, one TD (No. 12 most fantasy points per game)

Redskins have struggled against quarterbacks in the past three games, allowing at least 265 passing yards and two touchdowns in each game

Washington has allowed the No. 11 fewest passing yards per game on the year

Over four games, Prescott has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 732 yards and three touchdowns vs. Redskins, per StatMuse.

Prescott’s built a nice rivalry with the Redskins over his short career to this point, and on paper, this matchup looks somewhat appealing.

Should You Start or Sit Dak Prescott?

Prescott hasn’t exploded onto the scene this season the way many had hoped, largely due to the inconsistency at wide receiver. Fortunately, it seems he may be starting to turn a corner, completing 62.1 percent of his passes or more in each of the past three games and being more willing to take off and run.

The fact that Prescott has 17 carries for 116 yards and one score on the ground in the past two games is a big deal. It seems the Cowboys are hoping to let their versatile quarterback take off and run more, which will do wonders for opening up the field for the offense.

I think Prescott is in play for fantasy football as a bye-week filler in 12-team leagues if needed as well as a solid start in 14-team leagues or larger where you opted to wait on a quarterback.

