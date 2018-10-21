Kerryon Johnson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Lions RB in Week 7?

There is nothing more frustrating in fantasy football than having a player who’s playing great but can’t seem to get consistent snaps. This almost perfectly sums up Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, and I’m going to guess there are some frustrated fantasy players out there.

While we’ve yet to see Johnson one have one of those monster breakout games, he has been incredibly consistent. Over the past four games, he’s averaged at least 5.4 yards per carry, topping 43 yards in each. The most recent three-game stretch is where the real optimism comes, though, and it’s also what may make him a player to start in Week 7.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the start-sit debate surrounding the Lions rookie running back in his matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Key Stats and Kerryon Johnson’s Fantasy Outlook

I’ll break down the matchup, recent production and a few other key numbers that jump off the page. All information on fantasy points and statistics for defense vs. position are from ESPN.

Miami Dolphins vs. running backs in 2018: 120 attempts, 719 yards, 26 receptions, 265 receiving yards, five total touchdowns (No. 4 most fantasy points per game)

Johnson played 47 percent of the team’s snaps last game, up from 37 percent the week before, per Football Outsiders

Theo Riddick ruled out for this game, frees up additional work

Should You Start or Sit Kerryon Johnson?

Johnson’s numbers alone are enough to grab your attention. He’s either topped 70 rushing yards or scored a touchdown in each of the past three games while going over the 100-yard mark once. He’s also averaged 5.8 yards per carry or better in each game and has seen 37 carries over that span.

The second-round pick out of Auburn should have a safe floor this week, especially considering the fact that Riddick is out. Riddick’s snap count percentages over the past three games were 31, 46 and 29 percent, per Football Outsiders. Those plays will have to go somewhere, and the coaching staff would be wise to give them to Johnson.

I’m starting the Lions back in all leagues with 12 teams or more this week unless you have a far better option as a RB2 or flex. He’s in a prime spot and should pay off fantasy owners.

