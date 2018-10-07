Aaron Jones Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Packers RB in Week 5?

While much of the talk surrounding the Green Bay Packers currently is about the injuries to Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb. In turn, fantasy football owners have their sights set on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While the rookie out of South Florida may be poised for a solid week, we can’t overlook running back Aaron Jones.

Jones served his two-game suspension recently and has seen his workload ramp up since returning. He received six carries for 42 yards in Week 3 and proceeded to tally 65 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries last week.

With the Packers short on wideouts and potentially having to use Ty Montgomery in a pass-catching role a bit more, could Jones be primed for a breakout week? All signs point to it, and he may be a player to get into your fantasy lineups.

Should You Start or Sit Aaron Jones?

Jones’ upside is tremendous, especially if he can see 15-plus carries. In Week 4, Jones played just 38 percent of the snaps but still produced nicely. As Football Outsiders shows, that’s also a jump from the 25 percent he played the week before. It seems as though the young running back’s role is increasing and he may see 50-plus percent of the offensive snaps this week.

You can do far worse than Jones in fantasy, and I think he has the potential to be a home run play for a variety of reasons. Most importantly, the Lions have struggled mightily against running backs this season, allowing 631 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. They’ve also given up 21 receptions for 204 yards and two scores to the position.

The matchup doesn’t get much better for Jones here, and with his role increasing, he’s in play in 12-team leagues or larger. I wouldn’t push him up to 10-team leagues just yet, but if he can take over the backfield, he’ll be a RB2 in almost all formats later this season.

