Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Packers WR in Week 5?

Fantasy football owners who were planning to use either Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb or Geronimo Allison were dealt some tough news Sunday morning. Along with Cobb being ruled out earlier, the Packers made Allison inactive for Week 5, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed.

So, who’s the next wide receiver up with the potential to emerge as a target for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers passing game? None other than rookie fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling out of South Florida.

With the two players above out, Valdes-Scantling should be primed for a big role opposite Davante Adams in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. So, let’s take a look at the fantasy outlook for Valdes-Scantling and whether you should consider starting him.

Should You Start or Sit Valdes-Scantling?

There’s obvious risk involved with this play, but the Packers/Lions game has the potential to turn into a shootout. Valdes-Scantling caught 1-of-3 targets last week for 38 yards, but this will be his first big opportunity to make an impact at the NFL level. With so few options available as pass-catchers, the rookie could easily see 8-10 targets or more here.

Valdes-Scantling showcased his big-play ability in college, and over his final two seasons averaged 18.9 and 16.6 yards per reception while scoring 11 touchdowns. If the game turns into a high-scoring affair, it seems likely that Valdes-Scantling will find the end zone.

There is some concern over the matchup, as the Lions have allowed just 29 receptions for 420 yards and three scores to opposing wideouts. But they’ve also aced the Jets, 49ers, Patriots (pre-Edelman) and Cowboys, so no teams had legitimately strong wideouts to create headaches.

I’m fine using the Packers’ young pass-catcher in 14-team leagues or larger. When it comes to 12-teamers, if you had Allison or Cobb locked in and are scrambling, you can do far worse than Valdes-Scantling. If you have solid options on your bench, I’d prefer to go there, but Valdes-Scantling is a fine flex streaming option this week. I’d avoid him in 10-team leagues as there are likely better options on both waivers and your bench.

