Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 6 Predictions

We have been fortunate this season to not see a lot of major injuries impact both the regular NFL and fantasy football season. This week, we lost Jay Ajayi, a running back who had a few promising outings but struggled to stay healthy for most of the season. With the Eagles placing Ajayi on the injured reserve list, at least one of the Eagles running backs will become fantasy relevant.

This is disappointing for those fantasy owners who used a high draft pick on the running back, and it also creates a lot of confusion on which Eagles running back should be your waiver wire priority. Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans explained the confusion, but tipped his hat towards prioritizing Wendell Smallwood.

"With Jay Ajayi done for the year, I fully expect Doug Pederson to institute a full-blown RBBC — Smallwood, Clement, Sproles and Adams. Smallwood is the priority add with Josh Adams a dark horse for power back/GL carries," Evans tweeted.

It will likely take us a few weeks to see how the Eagles prioritize carries without Ajayi, but Smallwood along with Corey Clement are both worth waiver wire flyers. Even though Smallwood is expected to get the majority of carries, I would avoid starting an Eagles running back this week until we see things play out. The team used multiple backs earlier this season when Ajayi was forced to miss time, and it is hard to start Smallwood or Clement with confidence.

The Patriots-Chiefs Highlight Fantasy-Friendly Week 6 Matchups

Vegas expects things to end with a bang on Sunday night with a Chiefs-Patriots shootout. The over-under is approaching 60 points making multiple Chiefs and Patriots offensive players strong fantasy options. After laying an egg in Pittsburgh, look for the Falcons offense to bounce back at home against the Bucs. According to OddsShark, the point total is 57.5 as we expect to see the 2018 debut of Jameis Winston as the Bucs starting quarterback.

The Steelers-Bengals matchup looks to be a high-scoring affair with the over-under set at 53 points. The Rams-Broncos matchup is just a hair behind at 52.5.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Jaguars-Cowboys and Ravens-Titans have two of the lowest point totals of the week. These Vegas projections should not dictate all your lineup decisions, but they serve as a nice tiebreaker if you are deciding between two players.

As always, please send your specific fantasy football questions to me on Twitter @JonDAdams. In addition to lineup talk, we can also discuss potential trades as the deadline approaches in most leagues. If you are staring at a losing record with no signs of things improving, now is the time to make a move to try to save your fantasy season. The best way to do this is to target players who are prime buy-low candidates.

