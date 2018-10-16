Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 7 Predictions

We are closing in on the two-month mark of the fantasy football season. A few quick notes before we get to our Week 7 Start-Sit predictions. It is time to start thinking about the trade deadline as the playoff push begins.

With the exception of Le'Veon Bell, if you are holding onto players thinking they are going to be something different, it may be time to see what you can get in a trade. I am looking at you Dalvin Cook owners. There are a few exceptions to this as players like Jarvis Landry and Doug Baldwin are ones to target in the trade market.

Baldwin finally looks to be healthy. The Seahawks receiver had eight targets against the Raiders for six receptions and 91 yards. Baldwin has yet to score a touchdown this season, but once he starts to get red zone looks again he will be a weekly WR2 with upside.

The Bengals-Chiefs & Falcons-Giants Are the Only 2 Games With Point Totals Over 50

It looks like Vegas is not expecting many shootouts this week. According to OddsShark, only two games have point totals over 50 points: Bengals-Chiefs and Falcons-Giants. If all goes as planned, the week will end with a bang as both primetime matchups expected to be offensive duels.

Patrick Mahomes has been a fantasy revelation this season. With so many offenses putting up points, quarterbacks are not a high priority in traditional fantasy formats, but chances are your team is doing well if you grabbed Mahomes late in your fantasy draft. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about how Mahomes bounced back against the Patriots after a subpar first half.

“He started off a little rough,” Reid said per Arrowhead Pride. “But he came back. he battled through it. He kept firing — which is important — and made some plays. He’s a young guy. For him to be able to overcome those things during a game, tells you a little bit about him. But on the other hand, we have to get better at those things. We have to start better. He’s the type that will do that. he knows that every day’s not going to be perfect, but that he has to keep battling. That’s what he does, and I appreciate that with him.”

Vegas has three games that are just under the 50-point mark. The Patriots-Bears, Browns-Bucs and Saints-Ravens all have an over-under of 49.5. We highlight these games with a high point total as a good reference point in case you are making a lineup decision between two players. If all things are even, go with the player that is going to be in a high scoring game.

We often highlight fantasy-friendly matchups, but you should also consider the player as well. Just because a player has a good fantasy matchup does not mean he should be in your fantasy lineup. You would be wise to consider all the factors before making a final decision.

Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with any fantasy football questions you may have.