Latavius Murray Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Vikings RB in Week 5?

Is it finally Latavius Murray week for fantasy football owners? Minnesota Vikings fans are left hoping the 28-year-old can hold down the fort in a crucial Week 5 matchup after some bad news came Saturday night. As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, starter Dalvin Cook is not expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The #Vikings are not expecting RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) to play Sunday vs. the #Eagles, sources say. It would take an impressive turnaround for him to be on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2018

Cook has been incredibly underwhelming in his second season with the Vikings after his first year ended abruptly due to a torn ACL. Through the three games he’s played, the former Florida State star has totaled just 98 yards on 36 carries and has yet to find the end zone. He does have 107 receiving yards which has saved his fantasy value a bit.

With Cook now out, it’ll be Murray’s job to navigate the tough waters of the Eagles defense, and fantasy football owners have a tough call to make on starting him.

Latavius Murray’s Week 5 Fantasy Outlook

Cook previously missed the Vikings’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills and Murray was a pretty big disappointment. While he totaled just two carries for one yard, he added five catches for 30 yards as well. The issue for Minnesota in this game was that they fell behind immediately and spent the afternoon playing catch-up.

In the 27-6 loss to the Bills, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw 55 passes, and it’s hard to envision that being the case against the Eagles this week. The good news for Murray fantasy owners considering starting him is even in that loss, he saw the bulk of the offensive snaps (58 percent), per Football Outsiders.

Minnesota’s No. 2 running back can be incredibly hit-or-miss, and a matchup with Philadelphia isn’t exactly enticing. The Eagles have allowed just 160 rushing yards and one touchdown on 60 attempts to running backs this season. There is some positive news for fantasy owners forced to use Murray, though, as Philly has also given up 26 receptions on the season to backs.

Should You Start or Sit Murray?

I’m not even remotely close to loving the situation with having to start Murray in Week 5, but in many instances, fantasy owners of Cook are likely left with very little to choose from. Based on the fact that the Eagles at least allow receptions to running backs, I’m fine using him as a flex play in 14-team leagues or possible a RB2 if you have no other options.

