LSU vs Florida Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Quarterback Joe Burrow did a damn good job answering his critics last week to lead the No. 5 ranked LSU Tigers (5-0) into October undefeated; the Tigers head east to play Dan Mullen and the No. 22 Florida Gators (4-1) in the swamp in an SEC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (live in most markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

The LSU defense has been instrumental in all five wins this season, including a secondary that has tallied seven interceptions, tied for second in the conference. In addition to a great defense, it now seems the Tigers have an offense capable of winning games as well.

Junior quarterback Joe Burrow silenced a lot of doubters last week. Burrow had, statistically, his best and most efficient game of the season, completing 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-16 win against Ole Miss. In addition to last week’s performance, Burrow also owns a game-winning drive on the road in a 22-21 last-second victory against No. 8 Auburn on September 15.

Mullen, after taking the Florida head coaching job, returned to Mississippi State for the first time last week. The Gators won a low-scoring 13-6 affair against the Bulldogs. Even more impressive, the Gators defense – No. 1 in the nation this season with 14 takeaways – held quarterback Nick Fitzgerald to just 98 passing yards and 32 rushing yards – on 20 attempts.

Florida, fresh off an emotional victory, attempts to avoid a massive letdown at home. Mullen understands how good overall the SEC is, and how good your next opponent is.

“The league always gets tougher, one week to the next.”

In order for the Gators to take the next step though, sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks needs to play better, like Burrow has for the Tigers. Last week was just the second time this season Franks completed more than 53% of his passes, and he still mustered just 219 yards and an interception.